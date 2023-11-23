Oodle Noodle: Calgary's second location opens this week

Oodle Noodle, a popular Edmonton noodle shop, is opening a brand-new location in Calgary this week.

Oodle Noodle is opening its second Calgary store in Beacon Hill, and doors will officially open on November 24.

Oodle Noodle aims to share a unique blend of Asian flavours with dishes taking inspiration from all over the continent. There’s so much to try on the menu, like deep-fried wontons, green onion pancakes and banana spring rolls.

As the name would suggest, this spot is all about the noodles, with a ton of incredible noodle-based dishes to get your hands on, from Butter Chicken mac and cheese and Pad Thai to Ginger Beef and Kung Pao.

There are also plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The new Beacon Hill location will be Oodle Noodle’s second Calgary outpost, with the first on 17th Avenue SW and the 19th in Alberta, with stores in Edmonton, Airdrie, Leduc, and more.

We can’t wait to see where Oodle Noodle pops up next.

Address: 11672 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary

