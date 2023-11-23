FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Oodle Noodle: Calgary's second location opens this week

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Nov 23 2023, 10:31 pm
Oodle Noodle: Calgary's second location opens this week

Oodle Noodle, a popular Edmonton noodle shop, is opening a brand-new location in Calgary this week.

Oodle Noodle is opening its second Calgary store in Beacon Hill, and doors will officially open on November 24.

Oodle Noodle aims to share a unique blend of Asian flavours with dishes taking inspiration from all over the continent. There’s so much to try on the menu, like deep-fried wontons, green onion pancakes and banana spring rolls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oodle Noodle (@oodlenoodlegram)

As the name would suggest, this spot is all about the noodles, with a ton of incredible noodle-based dishes to get your hands on, from Butter Chicken mac and cheese and Pad Thai to Ginger Beef and Kung Pao.

There are also plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

The new Beacon Hill location will be Oodle Noodle’s second Calgary outpost, with the first on 17th Avenue SW and the 19th in Alberta, with stores in Edmonton, Airdrie, Leduc, and more.

We can’t wait to see where Oodle Noodle pops up next.

Oodle Noodle

Address: 11672 Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop