The Bro'kin Yolk is set to open a new location in Canmore

A brand-new brunch spot is set to open in Canmore this year.

The Bro’kin Yolk, a popular Calgary brunch spot, is opening its first Canmore location this year at 201 – 300 Old Canmore Road.

The restaurant offers a wide menu of brunch favourites and Filipino-inspired dishes to satisfy any hunger pangs.

Canmore residents and travellers will be able to indulge in treats, including Belgian waffles, Eggs Benedict, and breakfast poutines.

There are also some delicious bowls taking inspiration from the Philippines, such as the Fili breakfast bowl with longanisa sausage, sunny-side-up eggs, jasmine rice, housemade tomato salsa and chilli-soy sauce, or the Bros breakfast with jasmine rice, pork belly adobo eggs, and tomato salsa.

The Canmore spot is poised to open in the summer, making it the perfect place to refuel after a hike.

The Brok’in Yolk’s Canmore outpost will be its fifth in Alberta, with three restaurants in Calgary and one in Edmonton.

Stay tuned for more information on this exciting new location!

Address: 201 300 Old Canmore Road, Canmore

