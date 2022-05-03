Porta potties line 17th Ave ready for Flames fans on the Red Mile (PHOTOS)

The Red Mile is ready.

With the Calgary Flames set to begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Saddledome tonight, it appears the City of Calgary is prepping for large crowds on 17th Avenue. It’s been three years since Flames fans were able to attend a playoff game in person, and seven years since Calgarians were able to celebrate a series win.

Porta potties have been set up along 17th Avenue near the Saddledome in anticipation of, well, you know.

With so many bars to check out on the Red Mile, and outdoor viewing parties, having these outhouses set up seems like a great idea.

Each porta potty group has about five units.

Currently, there are stations on Macleod Trail, Centre Street, 2nd Street, and closer to the grounds.

So if you can’t get into a bar right away, these are great for emergencies.

We hope the Flames make a deep playoff run, the Red Mile gets busier and busier, and we see more of these blue saviours lining 17th Avenue.