Porch is an oasis of a restaurant that has evolved into something quite spectacular since it first opened in 2021.

In the beginning, whether it wasn’t quite as good as other 17th Avenue spots, or maybe because it was overshadowed by the tropical decor, it seemed like the food was an afterthought.

For many, it was a cool spot for an Instagram post and a great space to grab some drinks.

This spot has Mediterranean, made-from-scratch dishes prepared with such care and joy that it feels only right to truly call Porch one of the best restaurants in the city.

It’s a vibrant, open, perfect patio in the hot summer months where the inside feels like it’s just blending in with the outside. In the winter, it’s a jungle treetop escape when the world is covered in snow and filled with blisteringly cold air.

The restaurant is separated into two spaces: one a plant-filled and dimly lit intimate space, and the other a double-level open area for a more vibrant vibe. Both are connected by a stunning bar with one side lined with swinging rope seats.

Dished recently visited the bar and restaurant and we couldn’t have been more surprised by how fantastic it was. Porch has been a go-to spot for drinks and dates since it opened, but it’s time we always consider it for lunch and dinner, too.

We started off with a couple of the house cocktails — the tropical and balanced Just Peachy, made with tequila, Cointreau, peach, passionfruit, honey, and lime and the True Romance (named after the great movie), which is a twist on a whisky sour but with added raspberry liqueur and Galliano.

The entire drinks list, from wine to beer to cans, is massive and so is the list of cocktails. It’s amazing that a list this long is so manageable, but the drinks we tried were incredible. There is something for every person and every situation.

For food, there are so many categories, whether you want to go for brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, or otherwise. The main categories at dinner include snacks, share plates, large plates, salads, pizza, pasta, and several different sticks and chops.

To start, we ordered the beef tartare, tuna crudo, and two of the choices for skewers: pork souvlaki served with oregano, lemon, parsley, housemade tzatziki, and warm pita, and the Moroccan chicken marinated in harissa and served on a bed of tomato tabbouleh.

Tartare is so easy to screw up and this one was perfectly seasoned and cut. The crudo was fresh, and the two skewers were super fun to eat. That’s where you can throw in a bunch of variety.

We asked our uncommonly exceptional server what dish might be the most popular, and she suggested the patatas bravas and the falafel. The potato dish was so crunchy and satisfying, topped with an onion jam and garlic aioli, that our focus stayed on that plate until it was gone. The falafel, often over-seasoned or dry, was also ideal.

For salad, we had the Greek (cucumber ribbons, tomato, barrel-aged feta cheese,

roasted red pepper, capers); and for pasta, we opted for the wild mushroom pappardelle (pink oyster, lion’s mane, and king oyster mushrooms, truffle brown butter, pecorino romano). We still can’t believe we didn’t order a pizza.

Finally, for a large plate, we wanted to go with something show-stopping. By recommendation, and our own appetites, we ordered the braised short rib with sides of baby potato mash, truffle glazed asparagus, and crispy jalapeño rings. It’s so fun to share small plates that the larger ones need to be perfect to justify ordering them and this is one dish we 100% recommend trying.

People hope for a true escape when they leave the house and enter a well-regarded restaurant, and at Porch, it seems like you’ve left the country.

Next time we visit? We are definitely saving room for the burger made with house aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, bacon, and American cheese served with crispy fries. And if you’re feeling Japanese instead… may we suggest OMO?

Porch

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

