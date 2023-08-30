Le Burger Week: All the participating restaurants in Calgary this year
Le Burger Week is back, and it’s (again) delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of plant-based deliciousness.
The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place across the country from September 1 to 14, 2023.
Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.
With over 600 participating restaurants across Canada, this is a huge event for Canada and this year, there will be fun additions like the Hamburg-games. For more details, visit the event’s website.
The goal, besides building awareness and offering tasty feature burgers, is to get chefs and restaurants to try something new or promote an existing option. Many of the best burger joints in Alberta will be showcasing their skills.
Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, BC, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.
Calgarians can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.
Calgary
- Fatburger — Texas BBQ Burger
- Bistro Novelle — Burger Novelle
- iyycburg — Double Mushroom Mozzarella Burger
- Selkirk Grill — Hot Honey Fried Chicken Burger
- Boogie’s Burgers — Tropic Like It’s Hot
- Wayback Burgers — Chipotle Cheesesteak Burger
- Meltwich Food Co. — Monster Melt
- Big Smoke Burger — The BEAST
- Amihan Grill & Bakeshop — Adobo Burger
Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can! You won’t want to miss this two-week-long burger event.
For a detailed look at each burger, check out the event’s website.
