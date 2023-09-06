OMO Teppan & Kitchen is a Japanese restaurant that has a great reputation for a number of reasons.

It’s delicious, it’s vibrant, it’s welcoming, it’s friendly, and the menu is delicious and massive. What else?

Located on Macleod Trail, this spot for authentic dishes prepared, cooked, and theatrically served right before your eyes is also one of the most fun spots in the city.

This spot has an unassuming outside, but the inside is filled with fire eruptions, spinning wheels, live music, vibrant decor, and more. Dished recently visited and enjoyed many of the most popular and unique dishes on the menu that were made right before our eyes by the talented and hilarious chef.

We started off with a couple of the housemade cocktails — the Peach Paradise and the Tokyo Yuzu Sour. There are also plenty of options for beer, sake, party specials, and more.

For food, there are so many options. We highly suggest ordering one of the Teppan meals that are great to share. They come by robot with everything to make what’s included, like appetizer shrimps, soup, salad, grilled vegetables, rice, and ice cream.

There are plenty of options to choose from, like the classic Teppan for two people. We went for the Ultimate Date for Two, one of the most extravagant meals you’ll find in YYC. The mains that are included are Japanese Wagyu, Alberta Wagyu, and shrimp.

We also got a ton of starters and share plates while the feast was prepared.

We had the miso soup and the salad, followed by assorted tempura, AAA steak kushiyaki skewers, Wagyu gyoza, and the favourite at the table, the crispy spicy Wagyu wontons.

The two specialty sushi rolls we tried were the fried Wagyu fusion roll with teriyaki beef and the gorgeous Flying Dragon roll, which was packed with shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, BBQ eel, and sesame.

As far as the Wagyu and Alberta Wagyu beef?

They were definitely the stars of the show. Both were incredible and totally different. The Japanese Wagyu was completely authentic. It was marbled throughout and seared perfectly on the flat top so that it lost none of its fat or flavour. It was melt-in-your-mouth steak. The team here sells a ton of Wagyu, even at an expensive price, band it’s easy to see why…it tasted fantastic. It even came with a side of salt, garlic chips, and extremely high-quality wasabi, just like you’d find in Japan.

To finish? How about the mango ice cream, homemade panna cotta, or the outstanding banana tempura?

People hope for great times, tasty food, and unique experiences when they go out to dine, and at OMO Teppan & Kitchen, it seems like it has an abundance of all three.

Next time we visit? We are definitely saving room for the deep-fried tofu marinated in tempura sauce and topped with bonito flakes and spring onions. And if you’re feeling like Mexican instead…may we suggest Fonda Fora?

OMO Teppan & Kitchen

Address: 5222 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram