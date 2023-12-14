A popular Filipino restaurant in Calgary is opening a second location downtown today.

Amihan Grill + Bakeshop is bringing a menu of modern-casual Filipino fare with traditional street food, BBQ dishes and burgers.

While Amihan has one location already open in Sunridge, the restaurant has taken over the space that was previously home to Koi, which closed its doors in 2022, for its second spot.

If you love Filipino food, you’ll likely enjoy the street food dishes on offer here, such as Lumpia (traditional pork spring rolls), hot dogs on a stick and fish balls, served with spiced vinegar and sweet-sour sauce.

Amihan also serves up a ton of larger plates, including BBQ pork ribs, Grill Pusit (scallion-stuffed squid), and bowls like Beef Caldereta and Pinoy Spaghetti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amihan Grill + Bakeshop (@amihan.grill.bakeshop)

Calgarians will also be able to try the Amihan signature burger topped with mayo, BBQ sauce and pineapple or the Longga burger with a pork longganisa patty, slaw, sriracha ranch, mango dressing, and onion tanglers, all served up on a home-baked pandesal roll.

Amihan also has some delicious cakes and baked goods such as ube cake and Turon (banana wontons) to round off your meal.

The new downtown spot is sure to be a hit with its traditional Filipino dishes.

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram