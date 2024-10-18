Pho Pham, a popular spot for Vietnamese fare in Calgary, has just opened its second location.

The new Pho Pham outpost in Calgary’s University District takes inspiration from the Vietnamese city of Hội An, known for its annual lantern festival. To replicate the scenic spot, dozens of colourful lanterns line Pho Pham’s ceiling.

“We worked with local vendors/artists in the city of Hoi An to bring over 100 lanterns to help us create this same magical atmosphere — honouring our home country and giving our guests the opportunity to embrace our rich Vietnamese heritage,” Pho Pham said in an Instagram post.

The restaurant is owned by Coi and Lan, who moved to Canada as refugees in 1992. After working in Vietnamese restaurants for years, the pair finally opened Pho Hoan Pasteur (Pho Pham’s sister restaurant) in 2005.

Pho Pham serves up classic Vietnamese fare such as salad rolls, vermicelli noodles, and, of course, heapings of pho. The spot specializes in beef pho with options such as steak, brisket, meatballs, tendon, and more.

Pho Pham also has another Calgary location in Signal Hill.

Address: 3908 University Avenue NW, Calgary

