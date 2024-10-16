A brand-new restaurant has just opened on Calgary’s bustling 17th Avenue and the spot will be serving up a slice of Peruvian cuisine right in the heart of the city.

Sumaq on 17th, which takes its name from the Quechua word for “beautiful,” “good,” or “delicious,” offers Peruvian fusion dishes inspired by South America.

The eatery aims to provide a complete sensory experience of Peruvian culture and cuisine, from its vibrant and colourful ingredients to the aroma of smokey peppers and fresh herbs and, of course, dishes that highlight the sweet, the savoury, and the spicy.

Sumaq’s menu has a wide range of small plates, such as chicken wings, empanadas and salads. Of course, no Peruvian spot would be complete without ceviche, and Sumaq offers two different varieties, one with marinated tilapia in zesty citrus juice and another with pork belly and cassava.

Sumaq also offers larger plates, such as its Lomo Saltado, which features tender strips of AAA beef fried with onions and tomatoes in a soy sauce blend.

The drinks menu is just as impressive, with several variations on pisco sours, chilcanos, margaritas and mocktails, alongside beer and wine.

Sumaq on 17th is open from Tuesday through Sunday every week.

Address: 1424 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

