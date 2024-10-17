FoodBoozeFood EventsFood News

3 spooky cocktail bars to check out in Calgary this Halloween

Oct 17 2024, 7:46 pm
We’re officially in the midst of spooky season and for those looking for a spine-chilling night out, there are several Halloween cocktail bars popping up across Calgary.

These pop-ups offer tons of spooky sips crafted especially for Halloween. They’re only available for a limited time, so you’ll need to be quick.

If you’re planning on a hell-raising night out, here are some of the best Halloween cocktail bars to check out in Calgary.

Black Lagoon

 

Check out the “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon at The District Beltline. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: October 10 to 31, 2024
Where: Blind Tiger Lounge – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Nightmare Before Christmas

 

Ricardo’s Hideaway will be trading in its usual tropical get-up for Nightmare Before Christmas. It will feature tons of spooktacular decor and a limited-time cocktail menu, including the Poison Apple Punch and Smoking Cauldron. There will also be a ghostly dance party on November 2.

When: October 25 to November 3, 2024
Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway – 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Haunted Tiki

 

Shelter will be serving up a menu of spooky tropical cocktails. With eerie concoctions complete with ghostly garnishes, you’ll be in for a treat rather than a trick.

When: October 21 to November 2, 2024
Where: Shelter – 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary

