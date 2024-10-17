Here's how much we spent on groceries at Calgary's Freestone Produce

Grocery prices in Canada are no joke these days, but if you know where to look, Calgary has some hidden gems for cheap groceries.

One spot that comes highly recommended is Freestone Produce at 2828 32nd Avenue NW. The store largely offers fruits, vegetables, and pantry goods.

In the interest of trying to save some cash on our weekly shop, we ventured to Freestone Produce to see if the savings were as good as we’d hoped.

Let’s start with the elephant in the room: the parking situation is probably the most offputting part of the shopping experience at Freestone. However, when we visited on a Thursday afternoon, we were lucky to snag a spot straight away. Just be warned!

If you’ve managed to get parked, there are plenty of deals to be had. The store was a lot bigger than we expected it to be and the range of products was surprisingly good.

We decided to tackle fresh produce and spotted a ton of deals. A whole bag of avocados was $4.99, mixed bell peppers were $0.99 per pound, and bags of lemons were $2.

Armed with our handy grocery list to avoid any impulse shopping, we go to work picking up everything we needed, including:

Celery – $1

Yellow onion – $0.77

Bag of potatoes – $3

Mixed bell peppers – $2

Romaine lettuce – $2

Carrots – $2.99

Once we reached the checkout, the total for all the goods ended up being $11.76, which was pretty impressive for a sizeable haul of veggies.

Have you shopped at Freestone Produce before? Where else should we check out in Calgary for cheap groceries? Let us know in the comments.