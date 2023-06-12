Pedro Pascal just dished on what filming "The Last of Us" in Alberta was like (VIDEO)

Pedro Pascal has sure talked a lot about his time filming The Last of Us in Alberta, and a recent Actors on Actors video by Variety shows him once again chatting about his time in the province.

During the Actors on Actors piece between Pascal and Steven Yeun, Yeun describes working with director Lee Chang-dong on the 2018 movie Burning and how certain situations can make a scene shine.

Pascal brought up his time in Alberta in response, chiming in that there were “so many elements in terms of locations and light and weird weather patterns that weren’t expected and places where every year there’s been snow and there wasn’t.”

“And it’s perfect,” added Yeun. “It never snows here but it snowed on that one day we need to shoot.”

“Yeah, right… We didn’t have any of that,” Pascal said before erupting in laughter.

“It was 12 months of like aw shit, oh well.”

You can catch Pascal’s brief comments on his time filming in the province around the 34-minute mark in the video above.

The stars of The Last of Us have shown some serious love for Alberta in the past, with Pascal having gushed about one mountain town they filmed in.

Another star of The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey, enjoyed their time in YYC so much that they even took a piece of it home with them, adopting a puppy from CB Rescue.

Heck, even Melanie Lynskey publicly praised the province on Twitter, too.

In earlier episodes, you could spot some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

The second season of the hit series will be filmed in Vancouver, with the news bringing a wave of sadness for many Albertans. We sure are glad it is staying in Canada, though!