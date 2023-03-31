Albertans are sad because "The Last of Us" season 2 won't be filmed here

The filming location for season two of The Last Of Us has been unveiled, and Alberta residents are a little sad it won’t be returning to the province.

A second season of the hit HBO series, based on the critical and commercial blockbuster PlayStation video game, was announced a few episodes into the first season’s airing. The first season was filmed in various locations across Alberta, including Calgary, Edmonton, and Canmore.

Rumours swirled about Vancouver being the primary filming location for the second season, which follows the events of The Last of Us Part II, the sequel to the first game. A large portion of the events of that game takes place in Seattle, Washington, which Vancouver has turned into for other TV shows and films.

A source with knowledge of the production not authorized to speak on it shared the info with Daily Hive. Vancouver mayor Ken Sim also confirmed the news on Friday afternoon.

“We’re incredibly excited to have one of the largest shows on television choose to film in Vancouver,” said Sim.

While it’s incredibly exciting news for Vancouver, Albertans can’t help but feel a little sad that the wildly popular TV show will not have our skylines in the background of scenes.

why am i taking this news so personally — green eggs and ham (@mikasalmonds) March 31, 2023

“Won’t be near as good as Alberta ,” a person reacting to the news wrote on Facebook.

🙁 Aw. I was so happy it was in Alberta. — SmallWindmill (@SmallWindmill) March 31, 2023

The production was not only a massive economic benefit to the region, but the stars of the show totally captured the hearts of Albertans. A petition is currently going around to have star Pedro Pascal be this year’s Calgary Stampede parade marshal.

Where season two might take us

The Last of Us Part II is a direct continuation of the first game’s story, picking up around five years after the original.

Part II adds new characters, new creatures, and more heartbreak without spoiling anything for those who haven’t played the games.

The game takes you to real-life locations in Seattle that have both been devastated by the infection, but some areas have recovered and are thriving. Based on how the first season went, there will surely be some surprises that even players of the second game aren’t expecting.

In 2018, Culture Trip wrote about five examples of Vancouver playing Seattle in films.

A few movies, including Fifty Shades of Grey and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, stand out. Even the Twilight franchise turned Vancouver into the Pacific Northwest south of the border.

Long story short, more clickers and more pain are on the way.

With files from Laine Mitchell and Amir Ali