"It's incredible": A "The Last of Us" star just gushed about her time in Alberta

A big name that showed up in episode four of The Last of Us gave a lovely shoutout to Alberta after visiting the province to film the series.

Melanie Lynskey was asked by a fan on Twitter if she got to travel to Alberta for filming, with Lynskey responding “Yes, it’s incredible.”

Yes, it’s incredible — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 5, 2023

The New Zealand-born actress plays Kathleen in the series and is widely known for her TV roles in Two and a Half Men, Yellowjackets, and Mrs. America.

Episode four was filmed in a number of spots across the province including Strathmore, Lethbridge, Claresholm, Carsland, Priddis, Bragg Creek, Stoney Nation, Nanton and Calgary.

We have spotted numerous filming locations throughout the series so far, including some waterfalls in the province, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

A few stars of the series have also professed their love for one spot in Alberta that they visited while filming, so hey, we hope they show some love for the rest of the province.

If you are craving the next episode like we are, there’s some good news.

The Alberta-shot HBO series will be dropping its fifth episode a little earlier than usual, premiering this Friday on Crave and HBO Max.