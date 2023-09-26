Cowboys nightclub has been putting on a ton of events recently and one was just announced that’s bound to get people in the Halloween spirit: The Purge Party.

That’s right — happening on several days close to, and on, Halloween, the “most legendary nightclub” is having Purge-themed parties. These will be happening from Wednesday, October 25, to Saturday, October 28, with another on Halloween night.

So instead of being “the most fun you can have with your boots on,” it’ll be the most fun you can have with your… scary Purge masks on? In addition to all of the scary faces, there will also be student night specials.

“The FREAKIEST & BIGGEST Halloween Party in YYC to date…,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “and surviving the night is just the beginning.”

“Blessed be the Legends of Calgary and Cowboys… a party reborn. May god be with you all.”

You can get your tickets right here if you’re brave enough.

The Cowboys Dance Hall is known for massive parties, events, concerts, and all kinds of other shows that YYC loves. The upstairs even has an arcade space now, featuring a larger-than-life Hungry Hungry Hippos, axe throwing, Hyper Pitch, and many games.

As it says at the beginning of the scary broadcast on the day in the movie…this is not a drill.

Stay tuned for all updates on what other parties, events, and shows this dance hall and club has in the works. There are so many upcoming YYC food events as well to look forward to.

Cowboys Calgary — Purge Party

Address: 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

