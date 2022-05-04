The super-popular rooftop patio at Modern Rooftop has officially reopened for the summer season.

Located right on the vibrant Stephen Avenue, Modern Steak’s rooftop patio offers one of the best outdoor views of the downtown core.

Surrounded by the looming building above and the walkable streets below, this is one of the best summer spots in Calgary to grab a drink or a bite to eat.

The rooftop here is above Modern Steak, one of Calgary’s most prominent steakhouses that serves wagyu, fresh seafood, cheese fondue, and much more. There’s also a side street patio to enjoy here in case the rooftop is full.

Other restaurants in the “Modern” family are the Southport and Kensington location, which also have an incredible rooftop and side patios.

The outdoor space is a long one that fits many groups giving it an exciting energy that is rare for the heart of downtown. Plants, heaters, umbrellas, and a stunning view of the Calgary Tower all help make this area so special.

Guests at lunch can also enjoy a great weekday happy hour, with specials on cocktails, beer, wine, and freshly shucked oysters.

The sun is out and we are so ready to hit up this patio all summer long.

Modern Rooftop

Address: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram