Paris Baguette, an internationally acclaimed bakery, is finally arriving in Calgary.

The French-inspired South Korean bakery chain has more than 4,000 cafes worldwide and in 2021, it announced its plans to open about a hundred new storefronts over the next few years.

Well, it’s finally coming!

Calgary’s first-ever location is opening in Beacon Hill soon.

The first Canadian outpost opened back in March of 2023 in Toronto at 4841 Yonge Street in the Yonge Sheppard Centre. There were more Canadian locations to come, with over seven slated to open up in the Greater Toronto Area, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

There are so many fantastic cafes in YYC, and this world-famous spot aims to be one of the best options. We recommend trying the all-new coconut mango cake tart made with sweet mangoes, a signature soft cream, cream cheese, and toasted coconut.

Serving its well-known menu of pastries, bread, and cakes from its open kitchen that is inspired by the streets of Paris, we can’t wait to try this spot. The modern café has some seriously delicious treats, like the Strawberry Soft Cream Cake and mochi donuts.

The international bakery was founded in 1988 and currently has locations in cities such as Paris, New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore, and Seoul.

The push for Canadian expansion came after the brand noted considerable success in the US over the past 18 months as sales have grown increasingly.

Stay tuned for a grand opening date!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Baguette Alberta and B.C. (@paris.baguette.canada)

Paris Baguette — Calgary

Address: 11846 Sarcee Trail NW H111, Calgary

Instagram