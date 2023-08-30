Baijiu is a super popular bar and restaurant in Edmonton with one of the best patios in the city.

The normal summer rooftop patio is fully stocked with heaters and fire pits, with large tables, umbrellas, stunning views of the surrounding downtown, and tropical vibes in the heart of the city.

It looks like the spot has an entirely new and exciting winterized patio concept launching soon. It’ll actually be North America’s first Tubbo structure in partnership with EJH Distribution.

“This unique, infrared heated structure will offer panoramic views and encapsulate the essence and vibes of our patio during the winter months,” the restaurant posted on Instagram.

“We can’t think of a more perfect partner than Baijiu for our first location and there are big things to come from this new product range at EJH,” EJH stated on its Instagram.

Surrounded by the looming building above and the walkable streets below, this is one of the best spots in Edmonton to grab a cocktail, beer, or a bite to eat.

It’s one of the best cocktail bars in YEG, serving up food that includes Asian-inspired street food made with totally creative recipes.

Just because winter is coming doesn’t mean patio season is ending.

Stay tuned for the grand opening dates for this new downtown YEG structure.

Baijiu

Address: 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram