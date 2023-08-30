Karen’s Diner — an interactive, immersive, and unique dining experience — is returning to Calgary this fall.

These fun dining adventures have been making their mark in Calgary over the last few years.

Now, coming to Calgary in October is a diner with great food and Karen-level rudeness.

Karen’s Diner is brought to us from the same Australia-based brand that organizes Hidden pop-up experiences around the world, but this time the experience you’re paying for is a bunch of rude “Karens” as servers.

The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters.

Promising an “absurdly fun experience,” guests will not only enjoy good food and drinks alongside some rudeness but they’ll also be forced to play some games.

The pop-up experience is already operating in several Australian cities, with plans to open locations in Victoria and Toronto and a handful of other North American cities.

Bookings will be required for the Calgary dining experience, with groups of up to four at each table.

You can book right now, with the pop-up running at Belmont Diner Aspen on Aspen Glen Landing SW on October 21.

Recruit your friends to tag along for a different kind of old-school diner experience – just don’t complain to the manager.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

When: October 21, 2023

Where: Belmont Diner Aspen on Aspen Glen Landing SW, Calgary

Tickets: $55

With files from Daryn Wright