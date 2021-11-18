All-you-can-eat restaurants in Calgary to try right now
When hunger strikes, sometimes you just want to put on your stretchy pants and indulge.
And hey, we encourage it.
After all, nothing beats an all-you-can-eat menu that’s heavy on the grub and light on your wallet, right?
Here are six all-you-can-eat spots in Calgary.
Sushi & Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
This Japanese and Thai fusion restaurant offers an impressive all-you-can-eat lunch ($25) and dinner ($35). They have plenty of unique items on their menu that are worth devouring. Not to mention, the beautiful presentation of their dishes makes this place a must-try.
Address: 5620 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-777-9999
One Pot
View this post on Instagram
The best way to warm up is by enjoying a steaming bowl of hot pot. You can choose your broth and all the veggies, meats (like beef and lamb to name a few), and even choose from a variety of noodles. Warning: you are only allowed to be there for two hours – so use your time wisely! Cost is $28.99 per person on weekdays and a dollar more on weekends.
Address: 123 3 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-708-8088
Gaucho Brazilian BBQ
View this post on Instagram
This Brazilian BBQ joint will keep piling the tender pieces of skewered meat of spicy garlic brisket, beer and herb chicken wings, and rosemary pork loin (to name a few) on your plate until you tap out. Offered at lunch ($45) and dinner ($60), includes sides and a salad bar, so you better come with an appetite and get ready to get your meat sweats on.
Address: 100 5920 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-9119
Namskar
View this post on Instagram
Namskar is a staple spot in the city for authentic Indian delights. You can’t go wrong with their soft, chewy naan paired with savoury and sweet dishes. There are a number of vegetarian and meat options available and traditional dessert to top it all off. The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet starts at $25 per person.
Address: 202 16 Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-230-4447
Seoul Korean BBQ
View this post on Instagram
All-you-can-eat Korean BBQ includes plenty of marinated and deep fried meats, edamame, dumplings, steamed rice and more. It’s available all day during their opening hours 12 pm-9 pm, and includes the special offer of buying noodles, tofu and kimchi stew for $5 each.
Address: 4336 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-243-7970
Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse
View this post on Instagram
This place is a carnivore’s delight. Pampa serves a rodizio dinner ($54.95) that includes ten cuts of meat, caramelized grilled pineapple, and a number of other appetizers, salads, and hot sides. They also have an unlimited brunch option ($39.95) that includes five flame grilled meats.
Address: 521 10 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-354-3441
With files from Melina Petrovic and Manisha Singh