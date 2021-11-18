When hunger strikes, sometimes you just want to put on your stretchy pants and indulge.

And hey, we encourage it.

After all, nothing beats an all-you-can-eat menu that’s heavy on the grub and light on your wallet, right?

You might also like: Calgary brewery transforming into the house from Home Alone this season

10+ holiday gifts perfect for the foodie in your life

Highly anticipated new Calgary honky-tonk announces opening date

Here are six all-you-can-eat spots in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kass 🇱🇦 | Calgary 🇨🇦 (@kass.craves)

This Japanese and Thai fusion restaurant offers an impressive all-you-can-eat lunch ($25) and dinner ($35). They have plenty of unique items on their menu that are worth devouring. Not to mention, the beautiful presentation of their dishes makes this place a must-try.

Address: 5620 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-777-9999

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 POT (@1potcalgary)

The best way to warm up is by enjoying a steaming bowl of hot pot. You can choose your broth and all the veggies, meats (like beef and lamb to name a few), and even choose from a variety of noodles. Warning: you are only allowed to be there for two hours – so use your time wisely! Cost is $28.99 per person on weekdays and a dollar more on weekends.

Address: 123 3 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-708-8088

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaucho Brazilian BBQ (@gauchobrazilianbbq)

This Brazilian BBQ joint will keep piling the tender pieces of skewered meat of spicy garlic brisket, beer and herb chicken wings, and rosemary pork loin (to name a few) on your plate until you tap out. Offered at lunch ($45) and dinner ($60), includes sides and a salad bar, so you better come with an appetite and get ready to get your meat sweats on.

Address: 100 5920 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-9119

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namskar | YYC Restaurant (@namskaryyc)

Namskar is a staple spot in the city for authentic Indian delights. You can’t go wrong with their soft, chewy naan paired with savoury and sweet dishes. There are a number of vegetarian and meat options available and traditional dessert to top it all off. The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet starts at $25 per person.

Address: 202 16 Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-230-4447

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @seoulkoreanrestautant

All-you-can-eat Korean BBQ includes plenty of marinated and deep fried meats, edamame, dumplings, steamed rice and more. It’s available all day during their opening hours 12 pm-9 pm, and includes the special offer of buying noodles, tofu and kimchi stew for $5 each.

Address: 4336 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-243-7970

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse (@eatpampa)

This place is a carnivore’s delight. Pampa serves a rodizio dinner ($54.95) that includes ten cuts of meat, caramelized grilled pineapple, and a number of other appetizers, salads, and hot sides. They also have an unlimited brunch option ($39.95) that includes five flame grilled meats.

Address: 521 10 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-354-3441

Instagram

With files from Melina Petrovic and Manisha Singh