7 best chicken sandwiches in Calgary to order right now

Sometimes you just want to sink your teeth into a nice, juicy chicken sandwich.

Whether it’s a classic, with just meat, bread, and some mayo and lettuce, or it’s been all gussied up with unique toppings and sauces, this delicious meal is sure to hit the spot.

The best part is, you can enjoy a chicken sando at practically any time of the day – we’d say they’re acceptable for lunch, dinner, and even brunch. So if you’re hungry, these tasty creations are an excellent option.

Here are seven of the best chicken sandwiches to try in Calgary:

Meat & Bread’s buffalo chicken sandwich comes with carrot, celery slaw, and buttermilk ranch, meaning that this is practically just really delicious chicken wings on bread. This shop in downtown Calgary’s historic Grain Exchange building also offers a chicken parmesan sandwich with pickled peppers and onions, arugula, basil, and parmesan aioli.

Address: 821 1st Street SW

Phone: 403-764-6225

This iconic Calgary sandwich shop offers a couple of chicken options, and they’re practically guaranteed to satisfy. If you’re feeling a little spicy, try the hot chicken sandwich, available in full, half, or quarter slices, or opt for the chicken parmesan if you want something a little more low-key (but still tasty).

Address: 725 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-455-7255

There are five different options for Citizen’s chicken sando, ranging from sweet and tangy to habanero hot. Or, you can go Southern style and opt for no sauce. Pair this sandwich with one of the brewery’s many beer offerings for a match made in heaven.

Address: 227 35th Avenue NE

Phone: 403-474-4677

Zilford’s cruises around YYC in their food truck (lovingly nicknamed “Jazzabel”), bringing the delicious flavours and textures of Nashville to Calgarians. They brine their tasty, spicy chicken for a minimum of 12 hours to ensure juicy meat covered in a crunchy crust for their sandwiches.

Zilford’s also shares a brick-and-mortar location with Taiko Canteen to get these Southern staples to even more locals.

Address: 3851 Manchester Road SE (Taiko Canteen), or find their food truck on Calgary’s streets and at various events.

Phone: 403-454-1843

Lil’ Empire’s “Classic Crunch Chicken” is sure to be a hit, with a breaded and fried chicken breast on a bun, topped with pickles, lettuce, and the eatery’s secret sauce. For a unique take on this dish, try the spicy Korean chicken sandwich – similar to the Classic Crunch Chicken, but topped with Empire Kimchi, lettuce, gochujang BBQ sauce, and mayo.

Address: 4321 1st Street SE

Phone: 403-453-8994

Address: 1105 1st Avenue NE

Phone: 403-455-4007

With four locations across Calgary, you’ll never be far from one of National’s chicken sandwiches. Go with a traditional crispy chicken sandwich, or try their Long Beach chicken club, boasting achiote chicken, pesto mayo, bacon, avocado, tomato, and iceberg lettuce on a caramelized onion ciabatta.

Address: 341 10th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-474-2739

Address: 550 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-229-0226

Address: 180 Stewart Green SW

Phone: 403-685-6801

Address: #360 225 8th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-237-5556

While they’re best known for their brunch, Blue Star does an awesome chicken sandwich as well. The buttermilk fried chicken sandwich comes with raw honey, Tuscan mixed greens, pickled red onion, crispy capicola, and tomato, and it’ll make you forget all about the diner’s (equally delicious) Eggs Benny.

Address: 809 1st Avenue NE

Phone: 403-261-9998

