3 Edmonton restaurants make Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada 2023

We don’t always hold a ton of stock in Yelp reviews, but occasionally they do reveal some pretty interesting things about our city’s restaurants and our dining habits.

The user-review platform recently revealed its list of Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023 and a few YEG food spots have made the list.

It looks like three Edmonton restaurants have found a way to the top 100.

Taking the title for best ranked YEG spot was The Bedoins at 26th. Padmaandi, the vegetarian restaurant, ranked 52nd while An Cha came in at 66th.

The eighth annual list was determined through a multi-process methodology which first had the website reach out to its user community, requesting them to nominate restaurants across the country that they can’t wait to return to this year.

Then, those restaurant submissions were ranked according to ratings, the number of reviews, and the volume of nomination submissions it received.

Yelp’s appointed community managers then helped curate and refine those lists, which covered geographical areas across the country, resulting in the final ranking for the year.

This year’s number one restaurant was Vancouver’s The Northern Café and Grill, a family-run, greasy-spoon diner with both classic breakfast and comforting Chinese food items on the menu.

You can view the entire list of Yelp’s Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023 right here.

With files from Daryn Wright