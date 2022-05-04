This horse racing event coming to Calgary features so much fashion, champagne, and food

Packwood Grand, the ultimate celebration of old-world leisure, is returning to Calgary this summer for its eighth year of horse racing and one-of-a-kind outfits.

This ultra-classy, Kentucky Derby-inspired event sets the stage for top-quality luxury, horse racing, fashion, and food and beverages.

Horse racing and high fashion have made Packwood Grand a must-attend social and lifestyle event. It’s expected to be attended by highly cultured, business-leading, and fashion-forward individuals.

The event offers a grand red-carpet entry, crafted luncheon, amazing photo opportunities, a list of premium cocktails, and champagne. (“Lots and lots of Champagne,” says a press release from event organizers).

And if you’re new to horse racing, don’t stress: the event also includes a crash course on horse race betting.

The soiree will take place at the Century Downs Racetrack just outside of the city on Saturday, August 6, featuring fascinators, top hats, Mint Juleps, and more.

Packwood Grand’s Red Carpet officially opens at noon on the day of the event. The horse racing starts at 1:20 pm, with the final race of the day at 5 pm.

Then, the Winner’s Circle post-party kicks off at 5:30 pm.

You might also like: Sled Island Music and Arts Festival just dropped its full 2022 performer lineup

Stay cool: Alberta's epic floating waterpark is reopening this summer

Hills and thrills: Alberta ski resort set to open an alpine pipe coaster this summer

Initially launching in Calgary in 2014, this year’s Packwood Grand guest experience includes:

Well-appointed covered and open-air viewing areas, comfortable seating lounges, and private suites

A spectacularly crafted luncheon designed by an executive chef

A menu of premium cocktails designed by an executive mixologist, and a selection of premium wine, champagne, beer and spirits for purchase

Private access to wagering kiosks and terminals, concierge services, and betting assistance

Access to the Packwood Grand Starting Gate held pre-race, with optional luxury transportation to/from Century Downs Racetrack and Casino

Access to the Packwood Grand Winner’s Circle held post-race

Unique sites and sounds, gifts from our partners, and more

For those who want to up the fancy factor even further, a VIP guest experience is also available, which includes all of the above, plus a VIP guest express check-in, express access to the Red Carpet, exclusive access to the in-field VIP Area (featuring covered and open-air viewing areas, comfortable seating lounges, private suites, and exclusive amenities for VIP guests), a VIP champagne reception, a VIP guest gift bag, gourmet snacks and small bites, and a privately hosted cigar lounge.

The top tier is a VIP Infield Suite Experience. This option offers all of the above in addition to a chauffeured limousine to and from Century Downs (furnished with two complimentary bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne!), a private VIP Suite located trackside including covered and outdoor lounge-seating for ten guests, a private VIP Suite hostess and server, and more.

Limited tickets are available beginning May 10, and an invitation is required to access tickets. You can request to be added to the guest list here.

Packwood Grand is slated to run in Edmonton later in August as well, and organizers say that, between the two Alberta cities, they expect an attendance of an estimated 4,000 bon vivants.

If you’ve been searching for an excuse to buy a fancy new outfit, look no further than this classy day of horse racing at Century Downs in Calgary.

Packwood Grand

When: Saturday, August 6

Time: Red Carpet at noon, with races beginning at 1:20 pm

Where: Century Downs Racetrack (260 Century Downs Drive, Balzac, Alberta)

Tickets: By invitation only; request to be added to the guest list here