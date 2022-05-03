Stay cool: Alberta's epic floating waterpark is reopening this summer

Alberta is a little lacking when it comes to swimmable lakes, especially compared to our neighbour to the west.

While our province is home to some of the most iconic and recognizable lakes in the world, not many people want to spend a day splashing around in the glacial waters of Lake Louise and other chilly spots in the Rockies.

Luckily, Sylvan Lake has got us covered.

Located halfway between Calgary and Edmonton, many Albertans flock to the area in the summer months. While swimming and lazing around on the sand is fun, sometimes you want just a little more action during your beach day.

That’s where Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash comes in. The inflatable floating waterpark features a 15-foot tower, climbing wall, oversized trampoline, huge launch bag, slides, trapeze swing, and basically anything else you could ever imagine for a day of fun in the sun.

And if you’re worried about safety, don’t fret. The waterpark is manned by certified lifeguards, and life jackets are supplied.

Located on Sylvan Lake, a 25-minute drive west of Red Deer, the waterpark is easy to get to. Edmontonians will find themselves driving an hour and 45 minutes south, while those coming from Calgary will need to travel an hour and 35 minutes north. This makes for the perfect summer day trip!

The park is expected to open to school groups for its preseason on June 22, 23, 27, and 28, before officially launching for the summer on July 1, 2022.

Standard hours for the summer season are 11 am to 8 pm; however, operations are weather dependent. There may be adjustments to hours if there are cool temperatures and other not-so-water-friendly conditions. The attraction advises visitors to check its Facebook page or call prior to heading out in the morning for any updates.

Admission to the park is $17.50 for one hour for all ages, though you can save some cash by purchasing a half-day pass (entry from 3 to 8 pm) for $28 per person, or a full-day pass for $38.

Savings are available for groups and during early bird hours and twilight hours. Check the Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash website for more information.

Sylvan Lake Aqua Splash

When: Summer season begins July 1, 2022

Time: Open daily from 11 am to 8 pm (weather permitting)

Where: 5104 Lakeshore Drive, Sylvan Lake, Alberta

Cost: $17.50 for one hour, $28 for a half-day pass, and $38 for a full-day pass