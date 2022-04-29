Hills and thrills: Alberta ski resort set to open an alpine pipe coaster this summer

An Alberta ski hill is offering a new way to hit the slopes in the warmer months!

Canyon Ski Resort near Red Deer is building an alpine pipe coaster and it’s set to open this summer.

At the end of its ski season in March 2022, Canyon Ski Resort announced the coaster in an Instagram post, writing, “Normally we would be saying goodbye 👋 and see you in 7 months, but instead we will say ‘SEE you SOON!'”

The resort went on to say that the Canyon Alpine Coaster is on its way and to watch for more info and updates about its progress coming soon.

The coaster will be built on the hill’s old luge run, with the lift-accessed by the Red T-bar.

Canyon Ski Resort hasn’t released many other details about the project yet, however planning is definitely underway, as it put out a call for labourers to work with the Canyon Maintenance Crew to build the pipe coaster, with the job starting the week of May 2.

Prior to the completion of the new attraction near Red Deer, Albertans have to make the drive to Revelstoke Mountain Resort in BC to ride a coaster like this.

We can’t wait to fly down the slopes on the alpine pipe coaster in Alberta this summer!

Canyon Alpine Coaster

When: Set to open summer 2022

Where: Canyon Ski Resort (38433 Range Road 264A Red Deer, Alberta)