5 outrageous cocktails in Calgary you need to try

There are some truly outrageous cocktails in Calgary.

With so many great bars and bartenders, there are bound to be a few menus with some huge cocktails and wild recipes.

Whether it’s been a long day at the office, you want to impress your friends, or you just want something a little bit crazy – the reason really doesn’t matter.

What matters is that you’ve got the attitude to tackle something off the beaten path of the normal drinks menu.

Here are some of the most outrageous cocktails in Calgary you have to sip to believe.

Casaer Stack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleaver Restaurant (@cleavercalgary)

Cleaver on 17th Avenue has a few wild cocktails, but this one has to be the most eye-catching.

The Caesar Stack is topped with a fried chicken drum and wing, jalapeno waffle, beef slider, house bacon, tomato fennel ketchup, and a tempura corn dog.

The food sitting on top of this tasty drink also tastes incredible, from the waffles made from scratch to the two-day brined fried chicken that is then sous vide in chicken drippings and deep-fried in a special cleaver spice.

Chef Spain, coming from Ireland, didn’t always love the Canadian cocktail, and now she’s created one of the best places to go on a Calgary Caesar Crawl.

Address: 524 17th Avenue SW Unit 102, Calgary

Instagram

Soju Dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bottle Kitchen & Soju (@greenbottle.yyc)

This massive drink is a refreshing soju dog, a blend of soju and fresh fruit.

Sip with friends and then decide who might be putting the empty watermelon on their head!

Address: 683 10th Street SW #105, Calgary

Instagram

50$ Daiquiri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LANAI ROOFTOP 🍃 (@lanairooftop)

Fun and colourful drinks like the blue Hawaiian, mai tai, pina colada, and a Trinidadian tiki bowl will be found on the menu here, but it’s the one-of-a-kind $50 daiquiri that’s one of the outrageous cocktails in Calgary.

Made with three different kinds of rum, this massive drink also has charred lime, pineapple, passionfruit, and falernum syrup.

Address: 1406-17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Tiki Pina Colada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tropical on 17th (@tropicalyyc)

This is truly one of the coolest fruit drinks to really get into the summer swing of things.

Rum-based, this drink served inside an entire pineapple also has coconut and whipped cream.

Address: 1424 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Strawberry and Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HONEY (@honeycalgary)

Vodka, cream, ice cream, and strawberries.

It’s a heavy drink, but a delicious one. Like all of the wild cocktails here, this one is garnished with plenty of candy, cookies, and colourful straws.

Address: 1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram