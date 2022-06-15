Tasca, a new limited-time pop-up food concept, is launching in Calgary this month.

Shelter Cocktail Bar will be hosting this new dining experience from June 15 to 19 and then again on June 22 to 25.

The food philosophy here will centre on flavour-focused plates paired with handcrafted cocktails. Each dish is inspired by traditional Spanish and Mediterranean food with a goal to present new dishes using those classic flavours.

Tasca will get going at Shelter with the full menu from 5 pm Wednesday to Saturday for the next two weeks until supplies last.

Some delicious and authentic dishes will include a Pan con Tomate served with pan de barra, grated heirloom tomato and garlic, and a Mushroom Conserva with egg yolk, manchego, and crispy garlic.

Cody Fummerton, born in Calgary, and Guillermo Hernandez, born in Venezuela, share a passion for Spanish cuisine. This led them to collaborate on this menu we cannot wait to try.

Tasca loosely translates to “dive bar” in Spanish, and with Shelter Cocktail Bar feeling like one of the great hole-in-the-wall bars in Spain, it’s the perfect venue.

Like in the Mediterranean, enjoying time with friends is the best way to eat here.

Don’t miss out on this one!

Tasca

Address: 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary