These outdoor prizes are being awarded in September for the vaccine lottery

The great outdoors is calling. There’s a little over a week left to register for a chance to win some prizes in Alberta’s Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery.

Of course, if you are fully vaccinated, you get a shot at winning $1 million, with the winner being drawn at the end of September as well.

Prizes include fishing licences, Canmore Nordic Centre ski passes and Alberta Parks camping experiences. Winners will be announced on September 17, and you have until September 9 at 11:59 pm to enter.

The outdoor-related prizes in the outdoor lottery include the following:

One special harvest hunting licence tag

One winner will receive the opportunity to choose one special licence, for use in either 2022 or 2023, in the hunting draw booklet published for that year.

Choices may include unique and highly prized licence opportunities for species such as bighorn sheep, trophy pronghorn, elk or turkey.

Winner must be eligible to obtain a licence under the Wildlife Act and must comply with the terms of the licence and all applicable federal and provincial legislation.

Winner must hold or obtain a wildlife identification number.

One lifetime hunting licence

One winner will receive a combination package consisting of a wildlife certificate, resident general white-tailed deer licence and a resident game bird licence for life, enabling the winner to hunt whitetail deer and upland game birds without paying to renew the licence each year.

Winner must be eligible to obtain a licence under the Wildlife Act and must comply with the terms of the licence and all applicable federal and provincial legislation.

Winner must hold or obtain a wildlife identification number.

One lifetime sport fishing licence

One winner will receive an Alberta resident sport fishing licence for a lifetime of sport fishing across Alberta in accordance with the terms of the licence and all applicable federal and provincial legislation.

Winner must be eligible to obtain a resident sport fishing licence.

Special harvest licences for some species are excluded from the licence (e.g., walleye).

Winner must hold or obtain a wildlife identification number.

One of five Alberta Parks camping experiences

Winners receive three consecutive night stays in the Alberta Parks system, which can be used for stays as per the prize awarded from May 21 to September 5, 2022.

Winners choose from comfort camping or individual reservable campsites.

Winners who choose to camp at Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park or Dinosaur Provincial Park will also receive free interpretive tours.

Winners must provide the dates and locations of their desired camping experience by February 1, 2022, in writing to Alberta Environment and Parks.

Winners must comply with all applicable park regulations and reservation terms and conditions.

One of 10 Canmore Nordic Centre season ski passes

Valid from November 14, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

Winners can select either an individual or a family pass.

Winners must comply with all applicable park regulations and pass terms and conditions. One of 10 annual Kananaskis Conservation Passes Valid for one year from date of issue. Good for two licence plates from the same household plus a trailer.

Winners must comply with all applicable regulations and pass terms and conditions.

To be eligible to win prize draws, individuals need to register online. Anyone who has already entered the Open for Summer Lottery will need to register again specifically for the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery.