Alberta to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccinations in September

Beginning September 1, a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for all seniors living in congregate care facilities and for immunocompromised Albertans.

Seniors living in congregate care facilities will be eligible to receive their third dose approximately five months after their second dose, according to a government news release.

Immunocompromising conditions that qualify for an additional dose at least eight weeks after their second dose include the following:

Transplant recipients, including solid organ transplants and hematopoietic stem cell transplants.

Individuals with chronic kidney disease who are receiving regular dialysis.

Individuals in active cancer treatment (chemotherapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapies) excluding those receiving only hormonal therapy, radiation therapy or surgery.

Individuals on certain medications for autoimmune diseases, including rituximab, ocrelizumab and ofatumumab.

There are 118,000 individuals who would be eligible for an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose based on being immunocompromised (approximately 60,000 Albertans) and those living in seniors supportive living (approximately 58,000 Albertans).

“The data shows that additional doses will offer stronger protection for immunocompromised individuals and older Albertans living in supportive living facilities,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, in a news release. “Just as we offered these individuals earlier access to COVID-19 vaccines and a shorter four-week interval between doses, we will continue to work to protect all Albertans as new data emerges.”

As of August 29, 77.9% of Albertans aged 12-plus have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 69.7% have received two doses.