More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta since Friday

Alberta health officials reported 3,056 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as the province provided the first case count since Friday.

New numbers from the province show that 1,231 cases were reported on August 27, 960 were found on August 28, and 865 were found on August 29.

Including the new cases, there are currently 11,426 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta.

The province also identified 465 new variant cases, bringing the number of active variant cases to 7,855.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta as well, with 401 people now in hospital with the virus.

This is an increase of 65 from Friday’s count of 336, and includes 98 individuals in intensive care.

Seven new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,371.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 252,010 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta. Of those, 238,213 have since recovered.

As of August 29, there have been 5,551,932 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 77.9% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose and 69.7% considered fully immunized against the virus.