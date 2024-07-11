All 20+ food vendors coming to Calgary Folk Music Festival this month
The Calgary Folk Music Festival is just around the corner, and there’s going to be more than great tunes served up each day.
This year’s massive music extravaganza, which will take place from July 25 to 28, will be a foodie paradise thanks to a wide range of food trucks and vendors.
Over 70 artists are set to take the stages on Prince’s Island Park, including headliners like The Roots, Ben Howard, James Vincent McMorrow and Cowboy Junkies.
From classic comfort food like burritos to treats like kettle corn and gelato, there will be plenty for the 12,000 daily attendees to eat at this year’s festivities. So be sure to bring your appetite.
Here are all the food vendors coming to the Calgary Folk Music Festival this summer. Many of them will also have vegan and gluten-free options.
- Taiko Tako
- Zilford’s Fried Chicken
- The Blues Delight
- The Dogfather LTD
- Community Natural Foods
- Rosso Coffee Roasters
- Righteous Gelato
- National
- Avatara Pizza
- Curry N Hurry
- Viet 2 Go
- Family Squeezed
- Paolini’s Concessions
- Sugar Creek Kettle Corn
- Gustoso Italian Street Food
- Hungry Hero
- Empanada Queen
- Moonlight & Eli
- Mi Churo
- Shahba Shawarma
- The Burrito Mexican Food
You can have some fantastic drinks at the Big Rock bar or the Eau Claire Distillery outpost and enjoy all-site licensing as you quench your thirst.
Plus, there will be an Artisan Market with over 25 unique vendors showcasing jewelry, skincare items, vintage clothing, and more. So you can get some shopping done while you enjoy one of the great summer events in Calgary.
Calgary Folk Festival 2024
When: July 25 to 28, 2024
Address: Prince’s Island Park – 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary
Tickets: Starting at $50 plus tax; can be purchased online here
With files from Daily Hive Staff
