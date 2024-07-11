All 20+ food vendors coming to Calgary Folk Music Festival this month

The Calgary Folk Music Festival is just around the corner, and there’s going to be more than great tunes served up each day.

This year’s massive music extravaganza, which will take place from July 25 to 28, will be a foodie paradise thanks to a wide range of food trucks and vendors.

Over 70 artists are set to take the stages on Prince’s Island Park, including headliners like The Roots, Ben Howard, James Vincent McMorrow and Cowboy Junkies.

From classic comfort food like burritos to treats like kettle corn and gelato, there will be plenty for the 12,000 daily attendees to eat at this year’s festivities. So be sure to bring your appetite.

Here are all the food vendors coming to the Calgary Folk Music Festival this summer. Many of them will also have vegan and gluten-free options.

Taiko Tako

Zilford’s Fried Chicken

The Blues Delight

The Dogfather LTD

Community Natural Foods

Rosso Coffee Roasters

Righteous Gelato

National

Avatara Pizza

Curry N Hurry

Viet 2 Go

Family Squeezed

Paolini’s Concessions

Sugar Creek Kettle Corn

Gustoso Italian Street Food

Hungry Hero

Empanada Queen

Moonlight & Eli

Mi Churo

Shahba Shawarma

The Burrito Mexican Food

You can have some fantastic drinks at the Big Rock bar or the Eau Claire Distillery outpost and enjoy all-site licensing as you quench your thirst.

Plus, there will be an Artisan Market with over 25 unique vendors showcasing jewelry, skincare items, vintage clothing, and more. So you can get some shopping done while you enjoy one of the great summer events in Calgary.

Calgary Folk Festival 2024

When: July 25 to 28, 2024

Address: Prince’s Island Park – 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus tax; can be purchased online here

With files from Daily Hive Staff