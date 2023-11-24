FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Onyx: New fine-dining restaurant has opened in downtown Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Nov 24 2023, 6:53 pm
Onyx: New fine-dining restaurant has opened in downtown Calgary

If you’re on the hunt for a new date night spot or looking to celebrate a special occasion, a new fine dining restaurant has opened in Calgary.

Onyx, a new restaurant right by Calgary’s Olympic Plaza, strives for a modern vibe with a touch of the elegance of fine dining.

The elegant space features huge booths and stunning light fixtures that bring the perfect combination of modern and vintage glamour.

Onyx’s menu is inspired by global flavours and uses locally sourced ingredients. Dishes include shareable plates, sandwiches, soups, salads and mains, depending on how hungry you are.

Among the plates on offer are a herb and tahini-crusted rack of lamb, mussel linguine in a white wine sauce, bison burgers, and beef carpaccio.

Dessert lovers are bound to be satisfied with some incredible options, from the deconstructed chocolate mousse to a trio of creme brulees with classic vanilla bean, orange, and lemon variations to feast on.

The restaurant also runs a happy hour between 2 and 5 pm Monday through Saturday and all day on Sundays. You’ll be able to get your hands on some delicious snacks and drinks such as beef risotto arancini, calamari, burgers or truffle parmesan fries.

It’s certainly an exciting addition to downtown Calgary’s thriving food scene.

Onyx Restaurant & Cafe

Address: Unit 105, 237 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop