There's a giant FREE hip-hop party coming to Olympic Plaza next week
Calgary is throwing a big party at Olympic Plaza to end the summer with a bang, and it’s free to attend!
There are a couple of big acts to watch for, including Canadian hip-hop legend Kardinal Offishall.
Another Canadian musical legend, Kiesza, will open for Kardinal Offishall at 8 pm.
The performances will honour 50 years since the birth of hip-hop.
The event will have food trucks, drinks, and an opening showcase of local hip-hop artists.
The hip-hop artists will be presented by 10 at 10, a “multi-dimensional platform that amplifies the arts, music and Black culture in Canada.”
If you can’t get enough hip-hop and the Olympic Plaza party isn’t enough, 10 at 10 will host another event on August 29 with the National Music Centre completely dedicated to the genre. There will be even more local live acts and graffiti art.
You can also win a sweet prize package at the Party in the Plaza when you register for free here.
The exclusive prize includes passes to the VIP area, a meet-and-greet with artists, signed posters, and a $100 gift card to FinePrint, Fonda Fora, and Street Eatery.
Party in the Plaza
When: Opens at 6 pm, performances begin at 8 pm
Where: Olympic Plaza, 228 8th Avenue SW
Price: FREE