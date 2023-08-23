15 incredible things happening in Calgary this weekend: August 25 to 27
It’s the last weekend in August, which means September is right around the corner, and a lot of the outdoor events we’ve gotten used to are coming to an end in Calgary this weekend.
Make sure you don’t miss the last weekend to visit some of these fun local events!
Global Fest
What: Global Fest has been lighting up the sky over Calgary this week. Fireworks from Austria, Italy, Portugal, and Spain will be on show. The grand finale is set for this weekend, August 26, and you won’t want to miss it!
When: August 17 to 26
Where: Elliston Park, 1827 68th Street SE
Price: Tickets are $21 for a night and can be purchased here
Expresstival
What: It’s the second annual “Expresstival,” an interactive art festival that not only lets you look at pretty art but also make it! Meet with the artists and get your hands messy… no matter your age!
When: August 26, noon to 6 pm
Where: Lot 6, ParkPlus Lot 6, 311 8th Sreet SW
Price: FREE
Military Museums Summer Skirmish
What: This event will transport you back in time to a place where bloody battles were a part of daily life. Witness re-enacted Viking raids, food trucks, and more!
When: August 26 to 27, 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Military Museums, 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Price: Ticket prices vary, but it costs $15 for a general adult ticket. For more information on tickets and to purchase online, click here.
Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time this weekend since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, “Kooza,” happening in Calgary this weekend.
When: August 25 to October 8
Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park, 650 25th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here
Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibit
What: A giant Barbie exhibit has taken over Telus Spark, showcasing 50 years of the iconic doll. The exhibition includes exclusive interviews, an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation and an overview of her fashion trends.
When: August 5 to September 10
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Price: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets range in price, but general admission is $26.
Mountain View Tractor Rodeo
What: You won’t want to miss this big show and shine and tractor rodeo just outside of Calgary this weekend. Tractors will take on obstacles in the rodeo, and all kinds of tractors will be on display at the show and shine that starts at 10 am.
When: August 27, 10 am to 4 pm
Where: The Heritage Centre by Mountain View Events Ltd, 4148 AB Highway 580.
Price: FREE
Deerfoot City
What: Take in all the retro vibes at this vibrant summer pop-up! It’s a great spot to break out your skates (and maybe get some cute Instagram pics). It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available.
When: June 24 to September 10
Where: Deerfoot City, 901 64th Avenue NE
Price: FREE
Dover’s Music & Art in the Garden
What: It’s the final day in the three-day summer series for Dover’s Music & Art in the Garden in Calgary this weekend. Listen to live music while taking in all the soothing beauty and scents of Dover’s community garden.
When: August 26th, 6 to 8:30 pm
Where: 2951 26th Avenue SE
Price: FREE
Summer on 17th Avenue
What: Summer on 17th is back again, and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.
When: Now until September 23
Where: 17th Avenue SW
Price: FREE
Calgary Zoo Wildscapes
What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a few more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!
When: Now until mid-September
Where: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
What: Get excited because some big names are heading to the city this week that will be sure to bring a smile to your face. Some of the names taking to this year’s comedy fest include Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye and Nick Offerman.
When: August 25 to 27
Where: Prince’s Island Park
Price: Get your tickets to individual performances here
Party in the Park at the Lougheed House
What: Live music, food trucks, a beer garden and lawn games will take over the Lougheed House grounds. You can also reserve a spot and picnic blanket here.
When: August 26, 1 to 7 pm
Where: 707 13th Avenue SW
Price: FREE
BUMP Festival
What: The streets of Calgary got a lot more colourful this month with over a hundred murals on display for the annual BUMP Festival… the best part? It’s free to check out! You can plan your own tour with the festival’s free digital map here and see the long list of events scheduled, including live mural paintings and artists’ talks here.
When: August 5 to 26
Where: There are murals all over the city; view the map here
Flip the Script Fort Calgary Art Show
What: Fort Calgary got a makeover with hundreds of new artworks adorning both floors of the replica barracks. Check out over a hundred incredible artworks by local artists.
When: The exhibit runs until November 9
Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: General admission is $10 and can be purchased in person or online here
NMC Music
What: The National Music Centre is once again hosting its Sundays in C-Square concert series. Every Sunday, up-and-coming Alberta talent takes to the stage, offering free performances for visitors.
When: August 6 to 27, 1 to 4 pm
Where: Celebration Square, 508 7th Avenue SE