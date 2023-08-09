A BIG hip-hop festival is coming to Calgary this fall

Calgary has a growing music scene and is well known for festivals celebrating folk, blues, electronic, and country music, and now there is another one to add to the list… hip-hop!

The Big Drip hip-hop festival will be coming to the city in November, and there is so much to look forward to.

The hip-hop festival will hit two big Canadian cities: Calgary and Vancouver.

The lineup is made up of multi-platinum artists and names like Quavo, NLE Choppa, Key Glock, YSN Fab, Micky Weekes, and Casper TNG.

Big Drip will bring more than just music to the city; it will also be an event for fashion enthusiasts.

Vibrant streetwear fashion will be part of the festivities, with clothing and culture brands in attendance.

The festival will happen in Calgary on November 18 at the Big Four Roadhouse at 1801 Big Four Trail SE.

Big Drip Hip-Hop Festival

When: November 18, 2023

Address: Big Four Roadhouse (1801 Big Four Trail SE)