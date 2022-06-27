Odd Burger, one of the fastest-growing vegan fast-food chains in the country, is set to open its first location in Calgary.

In September of 2021, this chain announced it would be opening its first Western Canadian location. It looks like Alberta’s first outpost is coming to YYC this fall.

The official location was just announced and will be at 1515-14th Street SW.

In March 2022, the popular franchise signed an area representative agreement with SGE to bring 36 additional locations to Alberta and British Columbia within the next seven years.

These are the exciting first steps.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

The most popular burger on the menu is called the Famous Burger, a double-decker play on a Big Mac, with house-made chickpea patties, iceberg lettuce, pickles, and special sauce.

There will also be 40 new locations popping up in Ontario over the next four years, and one opening soon in Edmonton.

This is a hot new spot, so whether you’re vegan or not, check this place out when it opens.

Stay tuned for all announcements about an official opening date.

Odd Burger Calgary

Address: 1515-14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram