NewsWeather

Fall in Calgary off to a sparkling start with dazzling northern lights display

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Sep 26 2024, 6:33 pm
Fall in Calgary off to a sparkling start with dazzling northern lights display
Ellie Jubenville/Facebook | Craig Negrey/Facebook

The season of colourful leaves and pumpkin-spiced lattes officially began this week, and the northern lights created some spectacular skies to kick off fall in Calgary.

Photos from around the city showed that lucky skywatchers were treated to a beautiful display of the aurora last night. Stunning green hues shone across the night sky, and there were even some hints of purple.

Here are some photos people shared of last night’s green display.

northern lights calgary fall

Ellie Jubenville/Facebook

northern lights calgary fall

Ellie Jubenville/Facebook

calgary fall aurora

Vanessa Los Banos Listana/Facebook

northern lights calgary fall

Ellie Jubenville/Facebook

northern lights calgary fall

Ellie Jubenville/Facebook

calgary aurora fall

Craig Negrey/Facebook

The province is no stranger to the northern lights, with an especially stunning display earlier this year leaving Albertans awestruck. That being said, we really can’t get enough of these views!

Have you been watching for the northern lights in Calgary this fall? Let us know in the comments below.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop