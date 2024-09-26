The season of colourful leaves and pumpkin-spiced lattes officially began this week, and the northern lights created some spectacular skies to kick off fall in Calgary.

Photos from around the city showed that lucky skywatchers were treated to a beautiful display of the aurora last night. Stunning green hues shone across the night sky, and there were even some hints of purple.

Here are some photos people shared of last night’s green display.

The province is no stranger to the northern lights, with an especially stunning display earlier this year leaving Albertans awestruck. That being said, we really can’t get enough of these views!

