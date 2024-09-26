A stunning estate on the outskirts of Calgary was just listed for sale at a whopping $3,388,888, and it comes with some seriously deluxe features.

Located at 2850 77th Street SW in the city’s Springbank Hill community, this estate is the perfect blend of nature and luxury modern living.

The three-year-old property has over 3,191 square feet of living space on an impressive half to three-quarter acre of land.

Immediately after walking through the front door of this gorgeous property, you’re greeted with stunning views of the Rocky Mountains from the comfort of the living room through the nearly 18-foot-tall full-height windows.

Directly connected to this space is the luxury kitchen adorned with Miele, Wolf and Cove appliances, including an induction cooktop, steam convection oven, Maple cabinetry and granite counters inspired by the Taj Mahal. There’s even a walkthrough butler’s pantry hidden behind the main kitchen!

In addition to the shared spaces, the main floor also features the primary bedroom, which has the same breathtaking mountain views to wake up to. The main bedroom has a 225-square-foot ensuite with heated tile floors, a dual vanity, a walk-in shower, and a tub. Just wow!

The real gems of the estate start as you make your way downstairs. Alongside two more full bathrooms and three generous bedrooms, there’s an exercise room and a spacious recreation room that opens into the ground-floor patio.

Talk about a versatile property.

Not only are there additional living spaces, there’s also a heated three-car garage with a 13-foot ceiling and a power outlet for an electric vehicle. But don’t worry—there are also six extra outside parking spaces for when your guests want to come over and take in the scenery.

As you move outside, there are plenty of spaces to sit and relax. The property offers a unique landscaping design that includes a garden area, an upper deck, and a steel fire pit space. The upper deck directly faces the scenic views and provides an ample entertainment space with a protected outdoor kitchen. Further down the garden are cascading stone steps that directly lead you to a steel fire pit, where you can roast all the marshmallows your heart desires.

If this property didn’t sound amazing already, it also has a purpose-built greenhouse directly off the kitchen, a solar roof system, and in-floor heating for the colder months.

Would you live in this stunning Calgary estate? Let us know in the comments.