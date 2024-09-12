A dazzling FREE night light festival is coming to Calgary this month

Get ready to snag some stellar photos with a night light event popping up in Calgary later this month, and it’s free to check out.

Multiple spaces throughout Victoria Park will be transformed into light and art installations for the second annual Night Light Calgary Festival. From September 26 to 28, you can check out these funky displays.

Visitors can expect projection-mapped architecture, light art installations, music, and other artworks. Work will be scattered around the area, including at District Market, Trans Alta, BLVD Park, and Central Memorial Park.

Night Light Calgary

When: September 26 to 28

Where: Victoria Park; for a full map, check out the website here

Price: FREE