Northern lights danced all over the Calgary sky last night (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

We have been treated to a few northern lights shows in Calgary this year and we got another amazing display last night.

It seems like we’ve been getting these shows once a month now but they never get old.

Before this year, you’d get some of these displays on the outskirts of the city or you’d have to travel a few minutes to get a glimpse. But now, the northern lights are becoming a part of the Calgary downtown skyline, making for some amazing shots.

There may be some tired people at the office this Monday morning, but this was a great reward for night owls across the city.

The heck with bed; gotta go outside to take a better look! Nature is awesome❣️ Calgary’s Aurora tonight💚💜 in the SW.#AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #yyc pic.twitter.com/o1jGIYk9p8 — Diane MD (@DianeMD_Calgary) April 24, 2023

The northern lights are Poppin! With amazing views in downtown Calgary tonight! Almost doesn’t look real. pic.twitter.com/h72SKrnzAr — Mr.Fab (@immrfabulous) April 24, 2023



If you are now hooked on seeing the northern lights, there are places to help make sure you never miss a show again. The Aurora Max Facebook page has alerts and updates, so you can enjoy the next time this natural wonder comes around.

And if you want to dig deeper into the aurora borealis, there are lots of resources from the Government of Canada that you can study.