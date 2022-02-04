It’s been a year since Diner Deluxe announced the opening of its new Marda Loop location, and it’s finally going to be here soon.

The new outpost is going into the community of Marda Loop in the Courtyard 33 building.

This popular breakfast joint was first hoping for an opening in the spring of 2021, and after a lengthy postponement, it looks like it’s officially coming this spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diner Deluxe ™ | Locally Owned (@dinerdeluxecy33)

With already two locations in Calgary and one in Kelowna, every Diner Deluxe has a different vibe, and this new one will also be its own thing.

The original Bridgeland location feels retro-inspired, the Mahogany store has an interesting Mid-Century Modern vibe, and the outpost in Kelowna fittingly has a beach-style to the space.

Long lines of loyal followers are common here, waiting for the made-from-scratch comfort food for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. The wait is always worth it, just like the wait for this location will be.

Classic breakfasts with large portions and original creations, like BBQ Pulled Pork Hash, Spicy Chorizo Frittata, Mascarpone French Toast, and Maple Fried Oatmeal make up this large menu with plenty of options for all diners.

An official opening date has yet to be announced for this new CY33 spot, so stay tuned for more details.

Diner Deluxe at CY33

Address: 2201 33 Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram