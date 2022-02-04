That time of year is coming up… Super Bowl Sunday!

It’s going to be a hectic day of all things football, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 pm MST.

The beautiful SoFi Stadium in L.A. will host the game this year, just two years after it was built. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre are all planned to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

If you’re still unsure of where to go to join in the festivities, we’ve compiled a list of nine Calgary venues hosting some game time fun.

Specials: $5 almost everything

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-984-6405

Specials: $5 Bud and Bud Light, $5 Caesars, $9.50 rookie nachos

Address: Hudsons Downtown Calgary – 1201 5th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-1119

Address: Hudsons Shawnessy – 700-16061 MacLeod Trail SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-3399

Specials: Prizes and drink specials

Address: 223 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-265-3665

Specials: $5.25 Turntable Lager, Pick 6 BBQ Platters

Address: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-3731

Specials: $20 pitchers of Coors, $4 tequila and Jameson shots

Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-9789

Specials: All-day happy hour, giveaways and prizes

Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-514-2337

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-216-2337

Specials: $9.99 burgers

Address: 1830- 52nd Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-6952

Specials: $25 buckets of Bud and Bud Light

Address: 1012 17 Ave SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-474-7673

St. James Corner

Specials: $5 dome burgers, $5 160z Bud and Bud Lights, $45 NFL Platter

Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-262-1157

With files from Madeline Hosking