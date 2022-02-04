9 awesome places to watch Super Bowl LVI in Calgary
That time of year is coming up… Super Bowl Sunday!
It’s going to be a hectic day of all things football, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 pm MST.
- You might also like:
- Eat like royalty at this extravagant castle food tour in Banff (PHOTOS)
- Much-loved Calgary breakfast concept set to open new location soon
- Calgary's favourite summer street festival returning after two-year hiatus
The beautiful SoFi Stadium in L.A. will host the game this year, just two years after it was built. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre are all planned to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
If you’re still unsure of where to go to join in the festivities, we’ve compiled a list of nine Calgary venues hosting some game time fun.
Greta Bar
Specials: $5 almost everything
View this post on Instagram
Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-984-6405
Hudsons
Specials: $5 Bud and Bud Light, $5 Caesars, $9.50 rookie nachos
View this post on Instagram
Address: Hudsons Downtown Calgary – 1201 5th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-1119
Address: Hudsons Shawnessy – 700-16061 MacLeod Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-3399
The Unicorn
Specials: Prizes and drink specials
View this post on Instagram
Address: 223 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-3665
Trolley 5 Brewpub
Specials: $5.25 Turntable Lager, Pick 6 BBQ Platters
View this post on Instagram
Address: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-3731
Home and Away
Specials: $20 pitchers of Coors, $4 tequila and Jameson shots
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-9789
Craft Beer Market
Specials: All-day happy hour, giveaways and prizes
View this post on Instagram
Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-514-2337
Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-216-2337
Tavern 52 Bar & Grill
Specials: $9.99 burgers
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1830- 52nd Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-6952
Whiskey Rose Saloon
Specials: $25 buckets of Bud and Bud Light
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1012 17 Ave SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-474-7673
St. James Corner
Specials: $5 dome burgers, $5 160z Bud and Bud Lights, $45 NFL Platter
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-1157
With files from Madeline Hosking