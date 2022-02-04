FoodEventsRestaurants & BarsSportsFootballFood EventsSpecials & Deals

9 awesome places to watch Super Bowl LVI in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Feb 4 2022, 10:31 pm
9 awesome places to watch Super Bowl LVI in Calgary
Shutterstock

That time of year is coming up… Super Bowl Sunday!

It’s going to be a hectic day of all things football, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 pm MST.

The beautiful SoFi Stadium in L.A. will host the game this year, just two years after it was built. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre are all planned to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

If you’re still unsure of where to go to join in the festivities, we’ve compiled a list of nine Calgary venues hosting some game time fun.

Greta Bar

Specials: $5 almost everything

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRETA Bar YYC (@gretabaryyc) on

Address: 213 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-984-6405

Instagram

Hudsons

Specials: $5 Bud and Bud Light, $5 Caesars, $9.50 rookie nachos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HudsonsPubYYC (@hudsonsyyc)

Address: Hudsons Downtown Calgary – 1201 5th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-1119

Address: Hudsons Shawnessy – 700-16061 MacLeod Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-3399

Instagram

The Unicorn

Specials: Prizes and drink specials

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Unicorn (@unicorncalgary)

Address: 223 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-265-3665

Instagram

Trolley 5 Brewpub

Specials: $5.25 Turntable Lager, Pick 6 BBQ Platters

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trolley 5 Brewpub (@trolley_5)

Address: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-3731

Instagram

Home and Away

Specials: $20 pitchers of Coors, $4 tequila and Jameson shots

Address: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-455-9789

Instagram

Craft Beer Market

Specials: All-day happy hour, giveaways and prizes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market – Calgary DT (@craftbeermarket) on

Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-514-2337

Address: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-216-2337

Instagram

Tavern 52 Bar & Grill

Specials: $9.99 burgers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tavern 52 Pub (@tavern52yyc)

Address: 1830- 52nd Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-6952

Instagram

Whiskey Rose Saloon

Specials: $25 buckets of Bud and Bud Light

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whiskey Rose Saloon (@whiskeyroseyyc)

Address: 1012 17 Ave SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-474-7673

Instagram

St. James Corner

Specials: $5 dome burgers, $5 160z Bud and Bud Lights, $45 NFL Platter

Address: 1219 1st Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-1157

Instagram

With files from Madeline Hosking

GET ALL THE LATEST CALGARY FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Offside
+ Football
+ Food Events
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT