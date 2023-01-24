Noble Pie is one of the most well-known neighbourhood spots for anyone living in the Beltline.

The second you walk in from its back-alley entrance, it feels like you’ve exited Calgary and entered a world of loud conversation, poured beers, and meticulously made pizzas. This is a gathering spot that looks like Brooklyn, from the decor to the style of ‘za.

It’s a restaurant with a handful of pizzas made in two sizes, some of which are even available as half and half. It’s the rare spot that’s best to go with a large group, but also just as appropriate to go on a first date. Everyone has heard about Noble Pie, but actually going here, experiencing it, and grabbing a huge slice straight from the oven is a must.

It might be pizza, but it’s also one of the best restaurants in YYC.

Dished recently had the opportunity to sit inside the darkly lit space surrounded by classic American artworks and pizza memorabilia.

We knew it was going to be a big pizza night, so we started with some greens to prepare: the not-s0-classic Noble Caesar Salad. Made with romaine, anchovy dressing, parmigiano reggiano, and toasted panko breadcrumbs, this is a hearty and tasty salad with a crunch in every bite.

We loved it, but we were ready for pie.

We tried two 13-inch pizzas and one massive half-and-half 18-inch pizza, which was more than enough to feed five of us. There are eight different pizza options on the menu.

We tried the Bikini Bottom (tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, pineapple, prosciutto cotto, jalapeño, grana padano, pecorino, and fresh chives) and the Brooklyn White (olive oil, garlic, aged mozzarella, ricotta, caramelized onions, grana padano, pecorino, parsley, and a sesame Seeded Crust).

The massive half-and-half pizza we tried was a combo of The Roni (tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, Ezzo Pepperoni, banana peppers, grana padano, pecorino, and Sicilian Oregano) and the Extra Fancy (tomato sauce, garlic, aged mozzarella, red onion, roasted mushroom, Ezzo Pepperoni, jalapeño, grana padano, pecorino, and Sicilian oregano).

Even though the pizzas were enormous, the crusts were perfectly crispy, light, and amazing with every bite. The toppings were as well, and if you watch the kitchen, you will actually see the kitchen staff carefully place the toppings and sprinkle the cheeses.

The ambience is authentic and so is the pizza, but the real fun comes with all of the additional sides you can’t get with the pizza (and the great beer selection).

We got all of the extras: basil leaves, roasted garlic dip, jalapeños, banana peppers, anchovies, and hot honey.

Starting out as a pop-up, Noble Pie quickly gained a reputation for having some of the best pizzas in the city. We’d say that reputation is definitely well-earned.

The next time you’re looking for excellent pizza you usually need to hop on a plane, fly to the East Coast, hop in a taxi, avoid a few rats, and ask a local for, try Noble Pie right here in YYC.

Noble Pie

Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

