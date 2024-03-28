NewsCuratedCelebrities

Noah Kahan is in Calgary and of course he went indoor skydiving

Mar 28 2024, 6:14 pm
Calgary is known for attracting some big names, and famous folk-infused pop singer Noah Kahan is in town checking out one local attraction ahead of his show tonight.

Late yesterday, Kahan reshared a story from Pooneh Ghana, a photographer who is touring with the star, to his own account showing him floating high above in the air at an indoor skydiving spot in the city, which we presume is the iFLY Indoor Skydiving location.

The singer is in Calgary to play a show at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night as part of his We’ll All Be Here Forever tour before heading up to Edmonton to play Rogers Place tomorrow night.

Kahan is best known for his breakout hit “Stick Season,” which cracked the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, as well as “She Calls Me Back,” featuring Kacey Musgraves and “Dial Drunk,” featuring Post Malone.

He also garnered a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist at the most recent ceremony but lost to Victoria Monet.

