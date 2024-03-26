NewsMovies & TVHollywood North

A Netflix series filming in Calgary is hiring and there's some MAJOR star power

Laine Mitchell
Mar 26 2024, 3:32 pm
kamarulzamanganu/Shutterstock | Nick Fox/Shutterstock

Upcoming Netflix series The Abandons is looking for its newest cast members, as the Calgary and surrounding area-shot series ramps up for production.

The Abandons is a Western action drama series that was first announced in November 2021, with Netflix giving the show a 10-episode order.

Two big stars from some of the world’s most well-known TV shows are set to take centre stage in the new Western drama, which is set in the 1850s.

It is holding some serious star power, with Gillian Anderson, known for her role as Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s The Crown and The X-Files, will play alongside Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey.

Keep Alberta Rolling posted to its X account Tuesday morning about the casting call, which stated the series is looking for “authentic looks, unique character faces, hard-working types, blue collar looks, blacksmiths, rancher types, labourer types, butchers, upscale affluent looks, and amputees.”

The team states it is looking for men, women, and children eight to 80 years of age, and will be open to all Ethnicities Caucasian, First Nations, Black, Asian, and Hispanic.

The in-person casting call is scheduled to be held at the Double Tree by Hilton Calgary North at 2120 16 Avenue NE at the Cascade Room on Saturday, April 6 from 10 am to 6 pm.

If you are unable to attend the casting call, you can email Classic Casting a current photo and your contact information to [email protected].

Filming for the highly anticipated series is set to begin May 14 and last until October 17, 2024.

Are you interested in this casting call and being a part of a Netflix series filming right here in Calgary? Let us know in the comments below.

