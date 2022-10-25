McDonald’s is coming to Calgary’s epic University District, a community that’s become well-known for its dining and entertainment.

This new outpost for the popular chain is bringing a unique twist to its regular style of drive-thru: a walk-up window service.

This new format is so exciting because the entire area is pedestrian- and dog-friendly, giving guests the chance to easily grab a meal on the go to enjoy in one of the nearby parks, back at the office, or right at home.

This innovative McDonald’s layout already has a few of these types of locations across Canada, and this new one to YYC hopes to open in November.

“The team is thrilled to be joining the community here in University District,” said Usman Jutt, the Calgary franchisee, in a media release. “Serving the community where we operate is our priority, and we are so excited to offer the community a restaurant designed with students in mind.”

“The walk-up design will provide a one-of-a-kind, easy and convenient place for people to grab all of their favourites from McDonald’s.”

The University District is an urban community in northwest Calgary that combines residential, retail, and office spaces, shopping, dining, and entertainment, and it’s only just getting started.

With several retail shops, businesses, restaurants, and food shops already opened here, it’s quickly become a destination spot in the city.

“We have always believed in delivering an exceptional community experience each step of the way in [the] University District, so we are excited to be home to a walk-up McDonald’s,” said Maureen Henderson, VP of community experience at the University of Calgary Properties Group, in a media statement.

“Whether it’s a student on the go, a nearby employee looking for a quick meal break, or a group of seniors meeting up for a weekly coffee, McDonald’s will provide convenient options for everyone to enjoy wherever they wish.”

“It’s a perfect complement to our innovative community design, and we are confident McDonald’s will feel right at home in U/D.”

It won’t just be a walk-up window. there will also be a large lobby area not seen in most locations, a modern kitchen concept, and a standard dining room layout. Construction is still underway, but hopefully won’t be too long now.

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this interesting new fast-food concept coming to Calgary.