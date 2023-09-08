Kama is a restaurant that opened back in 2022 and it just announced its newest late-night concept: Nighthawk.

Details are scarce, but we do know that this new concept will blend design, food, music, drinks, and atmosphere to “captivate the imagination and activate the senses.”

It launches Saturday, September 16, and will run every Friday and Saturday after that from 9:30 pm to late.

Nighthawk will exist in the same space as Kama, a popular Mediterranean spot from local Chef Kenny Kaechele. It specializes in fresh and vibrant dishes celebrating the Mediterranean region’s beauty, culture, and cuisine, with chill vibes and even chiller drinks.

We are so excited to see what the drinks and food will be at this nighttime bar that is bound to be an amazing date night option.

All of this is located in the Beltline, with the chef-driven District at Beltline food hall right beside it and the great Central Taps, 33 Acres Brewery, and more just a few steps away as well.

This area has become a significant hub for dining in Calgary in a short amount of time.

This setting of the room is the result of working with Amanda Hamilton Interior Design.

There is a gorgeous arched entry, a large glass wine display, retractable windows on two walls that allow for an indoor patio setting in warmer months, and a U-shaped bar where all of the cocktail craft can be seen on full display.

The décor features a lot of architectural metalwork, burnished steel touches, tile, sheer drapery, floor rugs, a few plants, cool lighting, and more.

You’ll want to check out this highly anticipated new late-night bar when it launches next weekend.

Nighthawk

Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram