Experience a Halloween-themed drag party in Calgary this weekend

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Celebrate Halloween in Calgary with a drag show, dance party, and costume prizes this weekend.

Night of the Living Drag is organized by Electric Stage Series, known for expressing the art of drag while offering a platform on stages in Calgary, and the event promises to bring some haunting one-of-a-kind fun this Halloween.

You might also like: Experience candlelit classical concerts at this iconic Calgary church

This pop-up art gallery and cocktail lounge just extended its stay in Calgary

Experience horror classics at this drive-in movie theatre in High River

The party kicks off at 7 pm on Friday, October 29, with a drag show at 8 pm featuring 12 incredible performers, including Liv Bright. The evening will also have a dance, drink specials, food baskets, and door prizes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (ESS) ELECTRIC-STAGE-SERIES (@electricstageseries2021)

Night of the Living Drag will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 275 in southeast Calgary, and there will be a 50/50 raffle with half of the proceeds donated to veterans.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up for the holiday, with prizes awarded for the most creative costume.

Tickets are available for $20 through Eventbrite for what’s sure to be a howling good time this Halloween weekend.

When: Friday, October 29

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 275 (755 40th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20