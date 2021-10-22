Experience horror classics at this drive-in movie theatre in High River

What’s more classic-horror-cinema than getting in your car, rolling up to a drive-in movie theatre and being frightened watching the massive silver screen?

Now is your chance to experience peak spooky vibes at High River’s Sunset Drive-In, approximately 40 minutes south of Calgary.

The drive-in has a fantastic lineup of horror content during the final days of October, with a showing of Hocus Pocus at 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 23, followed by a viewing of Poltergeist.

A free four-night binge-watch of the classic science fiction/horror television show The Twilight Zone also goes from October 25 to 28, with gates opening at 6 pm. Each episode begins at 7 pm.

The drive-in concession stand will be well-stocked with Halloween treats, and attendees can participate in the drive-in’s vehicle decoration contest for a chance to win a 2022 drive-in season pass. Score!

For the final viewing of the Halloween season, the drive-in is offering up a trio of films, starting with The Adams Family at 6:30 pm, followed by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and Manos: The Hands of Fate.

If you have been thinking of checking out this blast from the past drive-in, you better act fast. The viewing on October 30 will be the last night of operation for the theatre until 2022.

High River Sunset Drive-In

Address: 64137 – Highway 543 East, High River

