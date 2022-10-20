Flames unveil new "reverse retro" jerseys using team's 1990s design (PHOTOS)

The Calgary Flames are back in black– with a dash of pedestal — thanks to a little retro reverse.

Calgary has reintroduced a remix on the diagonal design worn featuring the Flames logo raised up on what fans have longed described as a pedestal first introduced in 1995.

“This unique stripe breaks across the traditional horizontal pattern to align under the crest with similarly angled sleeve stripes complimenting the look,” the NHL said in describing the jersey.

The pedestal was originally designed as a home-and-away set, with a white jersey featuring a red logo designated for home games and a red setup with white logo for road tilts from 1995 to 2000.

The reverse retro setup features a black base with white logo and will feature custom player name and number fonts in italic, “giving each of the creative elements of this jersey ‘forward’ movement,” according to the NHL.

The unveiling was part of the reverse retro series, with all 32 NHL clubs unveiling new alternate jerseys. Each jersey features a remixed NHL logo at the centre of the collar in vintage orange and black colours as an additional retro touch.

The reverse retro series was first rumoured to return in January.

“The first iteration of reverse retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling league-wide,” Dan Near, senior director at Adidas Hockey, said in a release. “In 2022, we’re doubling down on the design formula – your colors, your retros, remixed – and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

The announcement comes a week after the Flames officially brought back their Blasty horse-head jersey to serve as the team’s third. Blasty was the original “reverse retro” jersey unveiled in November 2020.

Blasty was first worn as an alternate to the pedestal jersey from 1998 to 2000 before becoming the primary road setup from 2000 to 2003.